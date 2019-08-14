Multiple officers injured by suspect firing in ongoing shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - At least five Philadelphia police officers are injured by at least one gunman who authorities say is firing at them in an ongoing shooting incident, Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted.

Gripp said there's a large police presence in the North Philadelphia neighborhood of Tioga-Nicetown.

Ten police cars were seen speeding toward the scene, according to video from ABC Philadelphia station WPVI.

About a dozen officers were seen taking cover behind cars as other officials surrounded a home with guns drawn.

Agents from ATF (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) are at the scene to assist, a spokesperson said.

Gripp urged residents to avoid the area.

