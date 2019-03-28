NASA to pay people $19,000 to stay in bed for 2 months

MIAMI - This is no dream; NASA is offering $19,000 for people to stay in bed and sleep the day away.

Yes, you can get paid to sleep in or hang out in bed in your pajamas watching TV for two months.

The German Aerospace Center is looking for 24 participants to stay in bed for 60 days to learn the effects of artificial gravity on the body. The study will benefit astronauts who spend a great deal of time in space.

KABC reports the people who are chosen will be housed in a single room, but separated into groups.

One of the groups will be rotated in a centrifuge to replicate an artificial gravity chamber, while the other won't be moved.

CLICK HERE to apply and get a good two months rest.

