Parents say son, 13, commits suicide after bullies encouraged him to kill himself

TOLEDO, Ohio - A sixth-grader committed suicide after his parents say he was bullied online by others who encouraged the boy to kill himself.

Austin Fuller, 13, was found dead by his parents with a belt around his neck inside his Toledo home on Jan. 11.

Steve Fuller, Austin's father, believes his son killed himself after constant bullying he received at school, the Toledo Blade reports.

Fuller says Austin would be mocked about the way he dressed and when he forgot to pack his lunch and didn't have money to eat. Other students would allegedly tell the boy his parents must not love him enough to feed him.

When the bullying moved to social media, Austin's parents alerted the school. However, they claim school officials said there was nothing they could do because Austin had defended himself, meaning it was a back-and-forth exchange.

Eventually, Austin stopped sticking up for himself and ate by himself and did not participate with others in activities.

Austin's parents say their son began seeing a counselor after he first attempted suicide in September when he was found "in a pool of his own vomit" next to a bottle of rum. The boy said he wasn't trying to kill himself, just to make the pain stop.

“[The bullying] has to stop,” said Mr. Fuller. “People have to learn. ... These kids aren’t just getting bullied, but they know if they go say something to a teacher or someone else, they’re the next one who is going to get picked on or beat up.”

