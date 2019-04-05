Parents warned about Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play after 10 infant deaths

WASHINGTON - A safety warning has been issued after 10 infant deaths have been reported in connection to the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission, along with Fisher-Price, issued the warning and recommends families stop using the product immediately if their child can roll over.

All the infants that died were 3 months or older and had already learned to roll over.

“CPSC and Fisher-Price remind consumers to create a safe sleep environment for infants, whether using a crib, bassinet, play yard, or inclined sleeper: Never add blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, or other items to the environment and always place infants to sleep on their backs.”

