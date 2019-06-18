Photo of teddy bear bomb placed in road released by FBI

ANDERSON, S.C. - The FBI released a shocking photograph of a teddy bear bomb left by a man attempting to lure and injure children or others who passed by.

Wesley Dallas Ayers admitted to placing the bomb with nails inside in the middle of a South Carolina road in 2018. He has since received a 30-year prison sentence, according to WSPA.

On Monday, the FBI released the photo of the bomb along with other information from the case. The bomb was disabled before anyone was hurt.

Ayers had placed three bombs and other hoax devices in the area around Anderson over a month-long period.

A search of Ayers home turned up bomb components, along with a vest known to be used by suicide bombers.

Ayers pleaded guilty to using weapons of mass destruction, possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, and use of an explosive device during the commission of a felony.

