Plastic water bottle left in vehicle could start fire in minutes

MIAMI - Leaving a plastic water bottle in a hot car in direct sunlight could start a fire in just minutes, according to officials.

With temperatures reaching the high 90s in South Florida during the summer months, it's a warning which should be heeded by all.

“It would need to be a full water bottle, that is filled to the top of the water,” firefighter Jay Symonds told WSTM. ”The water and the plastic create a magnifying effect, and could essentially set upholstery on fire or a piece of plastic on fire."

A fire department in Oklahoma found that sunlight magnified by a water bottle reached 250 degrees, weatherboy.com reports.

Fire officials say to keep water bottles away from the sunlight by keeping them in the trunk, glove compartment or under a seat.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.