Police beg crooks to hold off on crime due to 'extreme heat'

Associated Press

BRAINTREE, Mass. - It's getting so hot in places around the country that one police department is begging crooks to find other activities instead of crime, at least until the heat wave ends.

The Braintree Police Department posted the request to Facebook over the weekend.

"Folks. Due to the extreme heat, we are asking anyone thinking of doing criminal activity to hold off until Monday." the post says. "It is straight up hot as soccer balls out there. Conducting criminal activity, in this extreme heat is next level henchmen status, and also very dangerous."

The cops, or PoPo as they signed the post, even offered suggestions for criminals who are at a loss for what to do.

Stay home

Blast the A/C

Binge "Stranger Things," Season 3

Play with the FaceApp

Practice karate in your basement

Just so the crooks know the request isn't permanent, the cops finished off the post with "We will all meet again on Monday when it's cooler."

*** UPDATE on Monday, July 22 ***

The department posted an update on Monday morning claiming they made zero arrests over the weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.