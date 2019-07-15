Police warn of 'meth-gators' due to flushing drugs down toilets

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

LORETTO, Tenn. - If you thought Sharknado didn't go far enough, the real world is picking up the slack.

A police department has taken to social media to warn people to stop flushing drugs down the toilet as it could lead to meth-gators.

Yes, meth-addicted alligators.

The Loretto (Tenn.) Police Department posted the warning to Facebook, saying drugs can affect wildlife after their disposed of in the toilet.

"Folks…please don’t flush your drugs m’kay. When you send something down the sewer pipe it ends up in our retention ponds for processing before it is sent down stream." the post read.

"Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama."

In other words, stay away from Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama.

