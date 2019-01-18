Pornhub way up in D.C during government shutdown

WASHINGTON - One company is making out pretty well during the ongoing government shutdown.

It seems that without having much to do, those without work in Washington, DC are turning to porn to pass the time.

Pornhub reports an increase in porn viewership in DC and a shift in when people are watching during the shutdown, WTTG reports.

The Pornhub Insights Team claims a 6 percent viewership jump compared to what the numbers were before the government closed on Dec. 22.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.