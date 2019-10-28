Rapist serving life sentence accidentally released from Georgia prison

REIDSVILLE, Ga. - Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout after a convicted rapist serving a life sentence was accidentally released from prison.

Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, had been incarcerated since April 2015 when he was convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation in Gwinnett County (Ga.).

However, the Georgia Department of Corrections reported Monday that Munoz-Mendez had been released "in error" from the state prison in Reidsville on Monday, WSB reports.

"All resources are being utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez," said spokeswoman Lori Benoit. "The public is reminded to call 911 and do not approach."

Those with information on Munoz-Mendez are asked to contact the Georgia Department of Corrections at 478-992-5111.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.