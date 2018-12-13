School bus driver is hero for stopping likely child abduction

JEFFERSON, Ga. - A school bus driver is being hailed a hero by police after preventing a possible child abduction.

The driver was on his route in Jefferson (Ga.) Wednesday when he was about to let a brother and sister off the bus, reports WSB.

Outside the bus, an older, balding man in a four-door car called for the children to get in his car.

Not recognizing the car, the bus driver attempted to talk to the man and asked the children if they knew who he was.

The man in the car drove off after the driver made the decision to keep the children on the bus and call their mother.

The mother said she had not sent anyone to pick up her children.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.