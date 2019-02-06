School bus with students on board flips in apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Video captured a school bus with students on board overturning inside a Kansas City apartment complex Wednesday.

Three middle school students were on the bus when it flipped over, including one student in a wheelchair. None of the students suffered major injuries, although two others were treated in ambulances.

In the video, the bus can been seen driving up an icy hill and then sliding before it hits a curb and flips.

KMBC reports the driver and bus monitor refused treatment at the scene.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.