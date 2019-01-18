State proposes $1,000 fine if caught smoking in car with child

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - If politicians in one state have their way, drivers caught smoking with children in their car would be fined $1,000 for a first offense.

Indiana lawmakers have proposed a bill that would prohibit smoking in the car with a child under the age of six, reports WXIN. The hefty fine would be classified as a Class B infraction.

Senate Bill No. 34 would allow for a Class A infraction and a whopping $10,000 fine if a third offense occured within the same 12-month period.

Indiana would be the ninth state in the country to adopt some form of penalty for smoking in a vehicle with children present.

