State wants to hold parents of bullies financially accountable

TRENTON, N.J. - One state is pushing legislation that would hold parents of bullies accountable for the actions of their children.

A bill going through the New Jersey legislation would hold parents or guardians of bullies civilly liable if they show willful or deliberate disregard in supervising their minor, according to NJ.com.

The bill, which would include cyberbullying, is named "Mallory's Law" after Mallory Grossman, a 12-year-old girl who committed suicide in 2017 after being bullied.

N.J. State Sen. Patrick Diegnan says suicide is the second leading cause of death for children between the ages of 10 and 14.

"Mallory's Law" would also increase the financial penalty parents must pay for skipping court-ordered bullying classes.

After clearing a state Senate panel Monday, the bill must be voted on by the full Senate before going to Gov. Phil Murphy.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.