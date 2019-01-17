Subway employee caught putting feet near food prep area

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A viral photo of a Subway employee is not the kind of "footlong" notoriety the franchise is usually desperate to attract.

The photograph shows the employee putting her bare feet on the food prep area inside an Ann Arbor, Mich. location.

The woman and her two feet can clearly be seen from the front of the restaurant.

However, as disturbing as the photo is, the woman was back on the job when a reporter from WXYZ visited the restaurant after her actions went viral.

Subway says they will investigate and, in a statement, claimed their "top priorities included food safety and cleanliness and this is unacceptable."

