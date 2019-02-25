Teen cheerleader dies suddenly before competition

FORT THOMAS, Ky. - A teenage cheerleader died suddenly before taking part in a competition over the weekend.

13-year-old Lilliana Schalck of Fort Thomas (Ky.) complained of feeling sick before the event Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Schalck was transported to the hospital where she later died, reports WCPO. The cause of her death has yet to be released.

Attendees at the competition held a moment of silence in her honor, while a vigil at Highlands Middle School was held Sunday night.

“It is with such sadness that I inform you that we have lost an eighth-grade student,” wrote Karen Cheser, the Fort Thomas Independant Schools Superintendent. “She is beloved by so many and we know our students will need help through the grieving process.”

Because of her talent, Schalck was promoted to the high school's cheerleading team despite being a middle school student.

