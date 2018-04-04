Thousands gather in Memphis to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's been 50 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

King was shot April 4, 1968, while on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

Thousands of people gathered in Memphis Wednesday to honor the slain civil rights leader.

"We're going to work all day and work all night until we get it right," people chanted Wednesday morning on Memphis' famed Beale Street.

"We're not living the dream," Kim Harmon said. "Dr. King is still the epitome of the dream, but we still have work to do. We're there, but we still have work to do."

There was also a strong presence of unions from across the nation at the event in Memphis, as King was marching with sanitation workers in the city in 1968, who at the time were fighting for fair pay and safe working conditions.

King was killed by a single gunshot just after 6 p.m. April 4, 1968.

His motel room, 306, was never rented out again, and the area is now part of a national civil rights museum.

"We are not going backwards -- we are going onwards – we are going onward, so will you march onward today?" Melissa McBride asked people at the event.

A half-century later, the iconic "I am a man" photo was recreated on Beale Street. The old one is perhaps one of the most recognizable pictures during the civil rights movement.

"I never imagined in all my life you know, walking in the city that he walked in. So even to imagine walking any of those steps and being in the same place -- (it) turns my heart over," Harmon said. "It's an amazing feeling today."

Meanwhile, South Floridians honored King at the Stephen P. Clark Center in Miami.

The commemoration event was held by the Black Affairs Council of Miami-Dade County and was attended by a diverse group of employees and residents who talked about that fate-filled day 50 years ago when they heard the news of King's assassination.

The common theme of the event was honoring King's legacy by continuing his good work.

