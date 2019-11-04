Trick-or-treating family dies after Halloween night crash

GoFundMe

LONG BEACH, Calif. - An entire family trick-or-treating on Halloween night was killed after a suspected DUI crash.

The Los Angeles Times reports Raihan Awaida, 32, died Sunday of injuries suffered in the accident, days after her husband Joseph and 3-year-old son died following the crash in Long Beach.

The Awaida family was walking on the sidewalk while trick-or-treating when they were struck by a 2002 Toyota Sequoia. The driver of the vehicle, Carlo Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Navarro was released from jail on Friday evening after posting bond.

Reports say the Awaida's were active in the community and helped feed the homeless, while also teaching Sunday school.

A GoFundMe page had already raised nearly $198,000 for funeral expenses for the family.

