VIDEO: Car drives through Chicago-area mall, causes damage

One person in custody, no one was injured

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - One person is in custody after they drove through a Chicago-area mall Friday, causing panic as shoppers ran away in fear.

Video showed a black SUV driving through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg just before 3 p.m., according to WLS.

No one was injured during the incident.

Damage was seen by the front of the mall near a vacant Sears store where the car allegedly broke through to enter the location.

