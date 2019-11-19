VIDEO: Dramatic rescue of kidnapped girl caught on body-cam video

FORT WORTH, Texas - Powerful video showing the rescue of an 8-year-old Texas girl who was kidnapped has been released, a week after the man who committed the crime was sentenced to life in prison.

The video was presented during the trial of Michael Webb, 51, who grabbed the girl as she and her mother were walking down a Fort Worth street.

Webb admitted to holding the girl captive in a hotel room after fighting off the mother. He told police he threatened the girl before hiding her in a laundry basket before authorities arrived to rescue her.

"My hope is that this family and this community will find solace in knowing that he will never be able to harm another little child again," said US attorney Nealy Cox.

