VIDEO: Police search for man who dumped woman's body in dumpster

PUEBLO, Colo. - Police in Colorado are searching for a man caught on video dumping a body into a garbage dumpster.

Surveillance video from a nearby Pueblo car wash shows the man driving up to the dumpster early Thursday. The man then pulls a suitcase out of the trunk of his car and throwing it into the garbage.

Police found a woman's body inside the suitcase after a man noticed it sitting inside the dumpster.

The dead woman has yet to be identified, but was wearing an Air Force t-shirt and had several tattoos.

As far as the suspect's identity is concerned, a Pueblo police spokesperson told The Gazette the investigation is ongoing.

"We have a lot of leads right now," Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said.

