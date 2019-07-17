Wasp spray linked to 3 overdoses as alternative to meth

BOONE COUNTY, W. Va. - Police in one state are warning residents over a new trend where people use wasp spray as an psuedo-synthetic alternative to meth.

West Virginia State Police say the use of wasp spray led to three overdoses just last week.

WRGB reports one store in Boone County sold nearly 30 cans of wasp spray.

"We're seeing this here on the streets in Boone County," Sgt. Charles Sutphin told the station. "People are making a synthetic type methamphetamine out of wasp spray."

Physical effects of using wasp spray include erratic behavior and extreme swelling and redness in hands and feet.

"From what we're being told, if you use it, you know, you might use it one or twice and be fine, but the third time when your body hits that allergic reaction, it can kill you," Sutphin said.

