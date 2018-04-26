Wife fatally shoots husband's mistress, kills self

Police say Jennair Gerardot (l) shot and killed her husband's mistress, Meredith Chapman (r), before turning the gun on herself.

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman who learned her husband of more than 20 years was having an affair, drove to his mistresses house and fatally shot her, then turned the gun on herself.

While wearing a wig to disguise herself, Jennair Gerardot, 47, took a train on Monday from her Delaware home to the house of Meredith Chapman, 33, in Pennsylvania.

After breaking a window to get inside the home, Gerardot cleaned up the mess so Chapman would be unaware of the break-in, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

As soon as Chapman entered her house before 7 p.m., Gerardot shot her with a Taurus Tracker .357 revolver and then killed herself.

Gerardot had sent emails and text messages detailing what she was going to do after learning her husband Mark was having an affair. The couple had been married since 1993.

Mark Gerardot was in the driveway of Chapman's home when police arrived and informed them that his wife was probably inside. It is believed he was in the area to meet Chapman for dinner.

Both Gerardot and Chapman were successful businesswomen, with Chapman having worked at the University of Delaware at the same time as Mark Gerardot.

