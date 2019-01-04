Woman in vegetative state for 14 years gives birth in healthcare facility

PHOENIX - Officials at a healthcare facility were stunned after a woman in a vegetative state for 14 years gave birth, leading investigators to believe she was raped.

The unidentified woman gave birth to a baby boy at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix on Dec. 29, reports KPHO. The baby is alive, although the boy's condition is unknown.

According to the facility, the woman has been in the same vegetative state since a near-drowning incident over a decade ago.

Sources say none of the staff members were aware the woman was pregnant until she started moaning and then went into labor.

As the woman's condition required around the clock care, the source added many people would have had access to the patient's room.

"We are aware of this situation and are actively working with local law enforcement in their criminal investigation." the Arizona Department of Health Services said in a statement. "Upon learning of the allegation, Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) immediately initiated an onsite complaint investigation to ensure the health and safety of the patients and ensure the facility is in compliance with all state laws and regulations."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.