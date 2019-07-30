Woman seen urinating on potatoes at Walmart

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - As if licking a container of ice cream and putting it back on the shelf wasn't disgusting enough, police are now searching for a woman who did something even more unthinkable.

Authorities say a woman was seen on surveillance video urinating on potatoes inside a western Pennsylvania Walmart store.

The West Mifflin Police Department posted photos of the woman in hopes someone can identify her. It's not known when the incident took place.

WPXI reports an employee saw the woman as she was urinating and alerted management.

