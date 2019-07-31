Woman steals dog from man dying at 7-Eleven

LONGMONT, Colo. - As a man who later died was suffering from a seizure inside a 7-Eleven, a woman walked up and took his dog.

The unidentified 59-year-old man had walked his dog to the store in Longmont (Colo.) on Tuesday when he suffered a seizure.

While rescue personnel were tending to the man, a woman is seen on surveillance video removing the dog from the scene and walking out of the store.

The man was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Police are now asking the public's help in identifying the woman so the dog can be returned to its owners.

"They not only lost a treasured family member, but are also missing his companion." the Longmont Police posted to Facebook.

