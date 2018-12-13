Numerous bomb threats emailed in South Florida, major U.S. cities

MIAMI - Numerous bomb threats have been emailed or called in to businesses in South Florida and other major U.S. cities on Thursday.

Local 10 was able to record at least 20 threats received by call centers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties since this morning.

In Palm Beach County, the sheriff's office issued a statement Thursday afternoon regarding the threats.

“We are currently monitoring multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the county. These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide & are NOT considered credible at this time.”

Many of the businesses receiving threats claim the emails demand money in bitcoins and included the subject line "Think Twice."

Other cities are receiving similar bomb threats, forcing the FBI to release a statement.

“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

Across the country, some schools were closed early and others were evacuated because of the threats. Penn State University notified students via a campus alert. Near Atlanta, people were ushered out of a courthouse.

In Chicago, police evacuated several buildings after bomb threats, while the New York City Police Department has dismissed the threats as likely not credible.

