Organs from brain-dead Florida football player to save 7 lives

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The family of a Florida high school football left brain-dead after collapsing during a game last week will donate his organs to save the lives of seven others.

17-year-old Jacquez Welch never recovered Friday night after being involved in a group tackle during a Northeast High School football game in St. Petersburg.

After being taken to the hospital, doctors found a pre-existing brain condition that Welch's family was unaware of.

WFTS reports Welch was born with arteriovenous malformation, an abnormal connection between the arteries and veins in the brain.

Marcia Nelson, Welch's mother, said Monday her son had been declared brain-dead and that his organs would be donated to seven people.

A student with a 4.0 GPA, Welch had just received a full scholarship to Concordia University.

