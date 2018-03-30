Jurors find Noor Salman not guilty of aiding husband's attack at Orlando nightclub

ORLANDO, Fla. - The widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at a gay Orlando nightclub has been acquitted on charges of lying to the FBI and helping her husband in the 2016 attack.

Noor Salman was found not guilty of charges of obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization.

"I am disappointed in the outcome of the trial and know that the victims and/or their families are more disappointed," Orange County Sheriff Jerry L. Demings said in a statement. "This has been an emotional event for our community and many may feel that justice has not prevailed; however, this system of justice has spoken and we should look to the continued healing for the families and our entire community so that this event will not define us."

Salman was married to Omar Mateen when he attacked the Pulse nightclub.

Prosecutors said Salman knew about Mateen's guns, his affinity for violent Muslim extremist videos and his intention to attack a location, but did nothing to stop him.

Defense attorneys described Salman as a simple woman with a low IQ who was abused by her husband, and who didn't know of his plans because he concealed much of his life from her.

The Salman family spokeswoman spoke to reporters outside the courthouse after the verdict was read, saying that the family first wanted to express their condolences to the victims of the shooting.

"The family wants to first say that we are very sorry for the family members and friends of the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting and also the survivors of that horrible attack," Susan Clary said.

Clary went on to thank the jury, judge and pro bono attorneys who she said believed in Salman's innocence.

"The family is elated. Noor can go home now to her son Zak, resume her life and try to pick up the pieces from two years in jail," Clary said. "We really hope the best for her future and want people to know that she is not guilty. She is innocent. For those people who still think that there's a question (about her innocence) -- there is no question. A judge has decided."

Noor Salman's uncle, Al Salman, who Clary said has been a father figure to Noor ever since her father died, also spoke at the news conference.

"Happy Friday," Al Salman said. "It's Good Friday for everybody here. It's Holy Friday for the Muslims and Good Friday for the Christians, and I want to say thank you -- thank you Lord for getting my niece free."

Salman also thanked the jury, judge and defense attorneys for his niece's freedom.

