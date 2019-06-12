Lawmakers mark Pulse nightclub anniversary with resolution

ORLANDO, Fla. - The U.S. Senate passed a resolution Wednesday in honor of the 49 people killed three years ago at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Sen. Marco Rubio co-sponsored the resolution with Sen. Rick Scott noting it was "an attack on LGBTQ community, the Hispanic community, the city of Orlando, the state of Florida and the United States."

Rubio also wrote a statement on Twitter saying in part that the shooting was the deadliest terror attack in the U.S. since September 11.

"We must honor the lives lost and families impacted by standing united against all forms of terror," Rubio wrote.

A gunman stormed into the club on Latin night after pledging allegiance to the Islamic State. The shooting in Orlando was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history before the shooting in Las Vegas left 58 people dead.

"This was an attempt to rip at the seams of our society, to divide us and to instill fear in our hearts," Scott said on the Senate floor. "But Floridians are strong. Floridians are selfless. Floridians are fighters."

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation to lower the state flags to half staff during the somber anniversary.

"Today we mourn the loss of life of 49 innocent victims of an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack," DeSantis wrote.

About 2 a.m., a group of survivors gathered at the site of the club. At noon, the churches in Orlando rang the bells 49 times before prayer. There is a memorial service scheduled for Wednesday night.

The Pulse nightclub memorial is schedule to open in 2022.

