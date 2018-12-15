Parkland farm cited following death of worker struck by lightning

PARKLAND, Fla. - A Parkland farm was cited for failing to protect its workers from hazards after one person was killed and two others were injured by a lightning strike over the summer, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined Hendrix Farms exposed its employees to lightning strikes as they picked vegetables in inclement weather on May 16.

Maria Pascual, 53, of Lake Worth, died at the scene.

According to the OSHA Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees.

“This tragedy could have been prevented if the employer had trained management and employees on the hazards of working in severe weather,” OSHA Fort Lauderdale Area Office Director Condell Eastmond said.

The company is facing a penalty of $12,934 — the maximum amount allowed. It has 15 days from the date of the citation to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings.

