'This is disgusting'; Company debuts Stoneman Douglas school shooting hoodie

NEW YORK - A clothing company is facing massive backlash after debuting "school shooting hoodies," including a version that features Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Bstroy, a company which describes itself as a neo-native menswear design house, unveiled the hoodies at a show over the weekend.

The hoodies, which include bullet holes, showcase various schools where students have died in mass shootings.

Along with Stoneman Douglas, other schools include Sandy Hook, Columbine and Virginia Tech.

According to Paper, the company released an artist statement which read, "Sometimes life can be painfully ironic,"

"Like the irony of dying violently in a place you considered to be a safe, controlled environment, like school. We are reminded all the time of life's fragility, shortness, and unpredictability yet we are also reminded of its infinite potential."

People upset with the hoodies bombarded the company's Instagram page with negative comments.

"My dead classmates dying should not be a f______ fashion statement," wrote ksaenzz

"I lived through this... to make money off of something pathetic like this is disgusting.. you don't even know how it is to live everyday with reminders everywhere you go" angelina_theboss wrote. "There's so much trauma with no only myself but with thousands of other people who have experienced gun violence... this is disgusting."

"This isn't art, this is wannabe edgy bull____." said hannah_lynn. "This doesn't say anything except that you're trying to profit off of pain and grief."

On Feb. 14, 2018, 17 students and staff members at Stoneman Douglas were killed by suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz.

