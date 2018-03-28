17 for Change organization created to continue fight for stricter gun laws

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A new organization, 17 for Change, has been launched following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

The organization plans to tackle gun laws.

People Local 10 News spoke with Wednesday said this is an organization that is much different from the Never Again movement in the way that it not only involves students, but parents, MSD alumni and elected officials.

Inside of Coral Springs City Hall, people heard from the mother of Alyssa Alhadeff, who spoke about the change she wants to see to gun laws to prevent tragedies from happening in the future like the Feb. 14 shooting that left her daughter dead.

Organizers said 17 for Change includes three functions: advocating for sensible gun laws, educating voters and creating a platform to bring the community together.

Broward County Commissioner Mark Bogen said the organization is dedicated to keeping the momentum to change gun laws so that residents and children are safe from weapons of war.

"(The website) 17forchange.com will allow people to come together under one location, talk about issues, talk about how we're going to move forward, and so, this will allow people to come together and effectuate change," Bogen said.

