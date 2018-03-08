2 Miramar SWAT team members who went to Parkland school shooting suspended

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Two South Florida police officers who responded to last month's school shooting from a neighboring city have been temporarily suspended from the SWAT team.

Miramar Police Department spokeswoman Tania Rues said in an email Wednesday that the officers didn't advise supervisors that they were going to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The suspension only applies to the SWAT team, so they'll remain on active duty for other assignments.

Miramar's SWAT team had been training in nearby Coral Springs the morning of the Feb. 14 shooting. The team had been placed on standby after reports of an active shooter, but the Broward Sheriff's Office never called for them.

Rues said the officers' actions created a lack of accountability and potential safety situation.

She said a third SWAT team member was suspended for violating the department's social media policy.

