2 students arrested for bringing knives to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

PARKLAND, Fla. - Two students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were arrested Tuesday for bringing knives to campus, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby identified the students as Jordan Salter, 18, and Gavin Stricker, 16.

Salter is accused of threatening a student who was making sexual remarks that she found insulting. She was arrested after she reached inside of her bra to pull out a 2-inch folding knife and showed it to the other student, according to an arrest report.

Jordan Salter is accused of bringing a knife to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Stricker was arrested after a 9-inch knife was found in his backpack, according to another arrest report. Another student told a teacher that Stricker had been seen with a knife while riding the school bus Monday.

Stricker has been released from the Juvenile Assessment Center and is scheduled to have a hearing April 23.

Deputies also removed a third student from school Tuesday. The sophomore is undergoing a psychological evaluation after two threatening posts on Snapchat. One of the messages the teenage boy posted threatened a student named "Josh."

"In one image, the teen displays a gun in his waistband. In a second image, he shows off bullets," Oglesby said. "The detective said both photos had threatening messages."

The teen was hospitalized under the state's Baker Act law because of self-inflicted wounds to his left arm.

Oglesby said the teen will be booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center once he is medically cleared.

In response to the incidents, Gov. Rick Scott sent a letter to Sheriff Scott Israel and to Superintendent Robert Runcie offering help from the Florida Highway Patrol at the school's security entry.

"Today, my office heard from parents of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, including parents who lost their children during the February attack," Scott wrote. "They are still concerned about student safety at the school. Recent events at the school have demonstrated the need for additional security measures to be implemented."

Late Tuesday, Israel said he would accept the governor's offer.

"This will ensure that all entrances and exits at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are secure," Israel said on Twitter. "We thank Gov. Scott for his continued support & partnership."

The incidents happened a day after Zachary Cruz, the 18-year-old brother of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, was arrested on a trespassing charge.

Deputy Moises Carotti was also suspended Tuesday for "appearing to sleep on duty" while at the Parkland school.

"Security at Marjory Stoneman Douglas continues to be an urgent priority for us," Runcie said. "Given the developments over the past 24 hours, we will further enhance school safety measures. Communications on details will be forthcoming tomorrow."

