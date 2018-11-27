4 Stoneman Douglas staffers reassigned after school shooting report

PARKLAND, Fla. - Four administrators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were fatally shot, are being reassigned following a report from the state commission investigating the shooting.

Broward County Public Schools released a statement Monday that said three assistant principals -- Jeff Morford, Denise Reed and Winifred Porter Jr. -- and security specialist Kelvin Greenleaf were being reassigned to other administrative locations. It didn't say why they were being reassigned.

The decision was made after the latest meeting of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission.

The school system says it’s using material from the commission to improve school safety and student services.

Twenty-year-old Nikolas Cruz has pleaded not guilty in the Feb. 14 shooting rampage. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Local 10 News received a letter written by "concerned MSD staff," criticizing the reassignments.

"While we respect that an investigation is necessary, we strongly object to the manner with which this has been handled," the letter reads. "Removing an integral part of our administrative staff disrupts not only daily operations but the well-being of students and staff. This action does more to hurt the healing and continued education of our students."

The letter goes on to urge Broward County Public School Superintendent Robert Runcie to reconsider the decision.

Andrew Pollack, whose 17-year-old daughter Meadow died in the shooting, said earlier this month that he was angered by the fact that the same school leaders who failed his family and 16 others were still working at the site.

“All of these people knew that and they were still working there. No accountability,” he said.



