Alleged school shooter Nikolas Cruz files motion to dismiss judge from case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Alleged Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz filed a motion Monday to remove Judge Elizabeth Scherer from his case.

According to court documents, Cruz's defense team has expressed concerns over Scherer, citing issues with court reporting, as well as her communications with the prosecution team. The defense claims this raises concerns that Scherer will not remain impartial.

Scherer has presided over the case since Cruz was arrested following the shootings that left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Feb. 2018.

Cruz's trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on Jan. 27, a date Scherer has continued to push despite objections from the defense.

Earlier this month, Scherer ruled that Cruz must attend all pre-trial hearings when the death penalty is discussed regarding his case.

