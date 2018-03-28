Are black Stoneman Douglas students being shunned in national gun control discussions?

PARKLAND, Fla. - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg is one of the most prominent voices in the Never Again movement, and recently he slammed the mainstream media, claiming that minority survivors of the Feb. 14 school shooting weren't given as prominent a voice as white survivors.

Students say 11 percent of the student body at Stoneman Douglas are students of color -- students they say also have a voice in the national conversation.

"This initiative encompasses people from different societal boards as a whole. It encompasses blacks, whites, Hispanics -- every single person who goes to that school is who this should affect," student Kai Koerber said.

The recent march in Washington took the general conversation of gun violence and intersected racial and economic status, giving students from across the country, and from various backgrounds and ethnic groups, representation.

"Let us not divide ourselves, but work together because gun violence is something that has affected us regardless of race," Tyah-Amoy Roberts said.

The students say they want to continue conversations regarding gun law reform.

"Obviously we're going to continue to propose action plans and we're going to meet with legislators, and we're going to make sure that those groups that we do have meet with legislators are culturally inclusive of the message that we’re trying to convey," Koerber said.

The students said they plan to unify with the student leaders who are a part of the "March For Our Lives" movement and don't want to take away from it. They said they also plan to start a national platform that addresses mental health in schools.

