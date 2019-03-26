Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz want to shield names of mental health experts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The suspect in last year's Parkland school shooting massacre will be back in court as his attorneys try to prevent prosecutors from learning the mental health experts they are consulting.

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz will argue Tuesday that the names of the mental health experts who visit him in jail shouldn't be disclosed.

They said they are not required to tell prosecutors which experts they are consulting and don't have to say which will testify until 20 days before Cruz's trial next year. They said it would be unfair if prosecutors can learn the experts through jail visitor logs.



