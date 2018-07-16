Attorneys argue how much, if any, of Nikolas Cruz's statement should be made public

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - How much of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz's statement to investigators should be made public is an issue going before a judge.

A hearing was held Monday on whether any or all of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter's statement should be released.

Attorneys for Cruz want most of the statement suppressed, contending it would improperly influence jurors in his trial.

News organizations, including The Associated Press, want as much of the statement released as possible. Florida law requires most evidence to be made public once it is turned over by prosecutors to the defense.

Cruz, 19, faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people in the Valentine's Day attack. His attorneys said he would plead guilty in exchange for life in prison.

