'Bring them back,' teachers demand of 4 Stoneman Douglas staffers reassigned

PARKLAND, Fla. - Teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are demanding that four administrators who were reassigned after a report from the state commission investigating the Valentine's Day mass shooting on campus be reinstated.

About 54 teachers stood outside the school Tuesday morning, wearing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School T-shirts and chanting, "Bring them back."

Broward County Public Schools released a statement Monday that said three assistant principals -- Jeff Morford, Denise Reed and Winifred Porter Jr. -- and security specialist Kelvin Greenleaf were being reassigned to other administrative locations. It didn't say why they were being reassigned.

The decision was made after the latest meeting of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission. The school system said it's using material from the commission to improve school safety and student services.

Teachers protesting the decision told Local 10 News they don't feel the reassigned staffers did anything wrong and that it was the FBI, among other organizations, that made mistakes.

"Why did they wait until, you know, mid-November to do this if they were such a mob and such a threat, which they weren't," teacher Gregg Pittman said.

A school newspaper reporter said two walkouts were planned for later in the day.

Fourteen students and three faculty members were killed in the Feb. 14 shooting rampage. Nikolas Cruz, 21, has pleaded not guilty. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

