Brother of Parkland gunman arrested in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Zachary Cruz, the brother of Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz, has been arrested in Palm Beach County for violating his probation.

According to court records, Cruz was driving a vehicle without a driver's license. He was also within 25 feet of a school in Lake Worth, the records said. Cruz, 18, was booked around 7 p.m. Tuesday. He is currently being held in the county's Main Detention Center in West Palm Beach.

In March 29, Cruz was released from jail after agreeing to a plea deal on a trespassing charge. On March 19, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies found him skateboarding at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He had previously been told not to be on the campus.

Cruz's older brother, Nikolas, confessed to killing 14 students and three employees at the school on Valentine's Day.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Zachary Cruz was ordered to stay at least a mile away from the school, not return to Broward County unless it's for a court appearance or to speak with his attorneys, stay at least 500 feet away from any school or childcare facility and not have any direct or indirect contact with his brother or family members of the shooting victims.

