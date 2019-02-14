Broward County public schools operating on modified code yellow as precaution

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - All Broward County public schools are operating on a modified code yellow Thursday as a precaution on the anniversary of the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

School district spokeswoman Nadine Drew confirmed at least one threat was made Thursday to Millennium 6-12 Collegiate Academy in Tamarac.

She said school administrators are working with law enforcement officials to investigate any threats made to schools, and Superintendent Robert Runcie has shared a message with parents advising them about the heightened security at schools Thursday.

"Following advice from national organizations and law enforcement personnel regarding the potential for increased anonymous threats and potential for people who might seek attention by attempting to harm others on that day, we will have heightened security protocols in all our schools," Runcie told parents. "Activities and movements during the school day will be restricted to the internal areas of our campuses. To that end, we ask that you assist us by speaking with your children about refraining from actions that would compromise school safety, such as student walkouts – either out of class or off campus."

Runcie said night school and evening adult classes with go on as scheduled Thursday evening, however "all after school clubs, activities, academic competitions and athletic events -- with the exception of FHSAA championship competitions -- have been canceled for the evening."

Parents with questions about specific campus operations are asked to contact their child’s school administration.

