Broward County Public Schools suspends internal review of MSD massacre

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that killed 17 people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida.

PARKLAND, Fla. - The Broward County Public School District has suspended its internal review of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, the district announced Wednesday in a news release.

According to the news release, the district decided July 23 to conduct its own investigation into the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 people dead, using a consultant to "evaluate the processes and procedures that were in place at the time of the tragedy and the actions that occurred."

However, the district was notified late last week that the MSD High School Public Safety Commission is ready to begin interviewing the school’s administrators and staff about the events before, during and after the tragedy.

District officials said they decided to suspend the internal review to avoid asking staff members to participate in multiple interviews.

According to district officials, the commission has subpoena powers, which allow it to "extend the scope of its investigation to entities beyond our organization, if necessary."

District officials said they want to give the commission’s investigation priority.

"This decision will not impede or slow down our efforts to prioritize and implement security measures across all of our schools districtwide," the news release stated.

The commission has stated that it will share its findings with the district and give it recommendations to help improve campus security protocols.

