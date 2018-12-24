Broward Sheriff's Office plans to change active shooter policy, report states

Law enforcement personel respond to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

PARKLAND, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office is planning to change its active shooter policy, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Sunday night.

According to the news report, the proposed policy change, which was announced in an internal memo, is expected to take effect Jan. 4 and states that deputies "shall" immediately intervene during an active-shooter situation versus "may" immediately intervene.

"The policy also notes there are 'very limited extenuating circumstances' when a solo deputy can delay their response," the media outlet reported.

The proposed policy change comes nearly a year after the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 students and staff members dead.

BSO has been heavily criticized for its response to the shooting, especially for the actions or lack of action reportedly taken by then-school resource Deputy Scot Peterson.

Surveillance video from the school shows that Peterson never entered the building where the shooting occurred or attempted to try to stop the gunman before he left campus.

The Sun-Sentinel reported that Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel has said he crafted the "may" provision in the agency's active-shooter policy because he wanted to give deputies discretion and avoid a "suicide response."

Local 10 News has reached out to BSO for comment and is awaiting a response.

