BSO deputies union puts up second billboard calling for governor to fire Israel

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association has put up a second billboard calling for Gov. Rick Scott to fire Sheriff Scott Israel in the wake of the agency's failures regarding the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The second billboard, which reads: "Governor Scott: Before it happens again, remove Sheriff Israel," was put up Monday off Interstate 95, just north of Sunrise Boulevard on the west side of the road.

According to union President Jeff Bell, morale at the agency has been decimated and the agency has been in a "holding pattern" with no sense of direction since the mass shooting that killed 17 people and injured 17 others.

Bell said deputies are increasingly applying to other agencies, which is furthering the already critical shortage of deputies in Broward County.

In April, the union's members voted that it had no confidence in their boss.

The governor has previously said he is waiting for a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation to be completed before he makes a decision on Israel.

Meanwhile, the sheriff has said the union members are in revolt only because they have not gotten a raise they wanted.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.