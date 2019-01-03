BSO deputy accused of failing to act during Parkland shooting placed on restricted duty

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy accused of failing to act during the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland has been placed on restricted duty.

According to a BSO letter dated Thursday, Deputy Josh Stambaugh has been placed on restricted duty due to an Internal Affairs investigation involving accusations of neglect of duty and failing to meet BSO standards.

"While on restricted administrative assignment, you will surrender your BSO ID card, any other symbol of authority, and any BSO issued weapons," the letter read. "In addition, you are precluded from driving any BSO vehicle. You are prohibited from entering any BSO facility, except where assigned, without the approval of Internal Affairs."

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Stambaugh was the deputy seen on body-cam footage going through the trunk of his car as gunshots rang out at the school.

He is accused of then putting on his bulletproof vest, crouching behind his car for several minutes and then driving nearly 4 miles from the school to take up a position on the Sawgrass Expressway overlooking the campus.

