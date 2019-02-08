Former MSD campus monitor wants grieving father of slain teenage girl in jail

PARKLAND, Fla. - Andrew Medina told investigators he saw Nikolas Cruz carrying a rifle bag into the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb. 14, before he used the rifle to kill 17 people, including 18-year-old Meadow Pollack, who was a senior. The school district fired Medina, but he is still working with children.

When Meadow's father, Andrew Pollack, found out Medina was coaching a baseball team, he became enraged and showed up Wednesday at Pine Trails Park in Parkland, according to a petition for a protective order Medina filed in Broward County court.

"Do you know who I am? I am not through with you yet," witnesses said Pollack shouted to Medina, according to court records.

Pollack allegedly turned to the parents and said, "How can you have this piece of [expletive] out here?"

Court records show Medina is now using his position as a witness in Cruz's case to say Pollack's alleged harassment on Wednesday is a felony of the first or third degree. On Thursday afternoon, Pollack said he didn't threaten Medina since he was about 20 feet away from him.

"I had to, you know what I mean, I wasn't right next to him," said Pollack, a former member of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission. "I had to talk a little loud, but if anyone says I was acting irrationally, they are lying because I keep calm."

Medina claims to be so afraid of Pollack he is not sleeping at his home, and he wants a protection order.

"This is not the first instance of threats or menacing behavior by Mr. Pollack towards Mr. Medina. There have been numerous threatening and menacing statements made on Twitter and in the media," Medina's attorney wrote.

Meadow's parents, Pollack and Shara Kaplan, are suing Medina for negligence in Broward County Court. They are also suing Scot Peterson, the BSO resource officer on duty, who was armed but decided not to confront Cruz during the shooting. Peterson resigned.

"I am not through with him because I think we have this deposition soon, so I will see him again at the deposition," Pollack said.

Pollack also said that when he talked to Medina on Wednesday he was not talking about a physical punishment; he was referring to the lawsuit. Medina was armed with a bat during the exchange, Pollack said.

"I couldn't believe that the community, that the parents, would allow this person to be on the field with their kids," Pollack said.

