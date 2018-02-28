Classes resume at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

PARKLAND, Fla. - Students returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday as classes resumed two weeks after a mass shooting there killed 17 people.

Classes are on a modified schedule for the remainder of the week. School will be in session from 7:40 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

The freshman building where the shooting occurred will remain closed. Broward County Commissioner and former Parkland Mayor Michael Udine, whose daughter and niece attend Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, said Tuesday he hopes federal legislators will help demolish the building so that no student will ever have to step foot inside again.

Some students told Local 10 News that they're not ready to return yet. Others said they don't ever want to go back.

"I don't think anyone is physically prepared or mentally prepared to actually walk into the gates and just remember everything that was happening," sophomore Nicole Velasquez said.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie welcomed students back with a message on Twitter.

I pray that today is the beginning of our long and difficult journey from grief, sorrow and anger to a new consciousness of hope, compassion and love. Thank you to our young people for leading the way. Welcome Back! #MSDStrong #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/ytCNfMxwSe — Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) February 28, 2018

Runcie said students will receive support to "work through the healing process, which is going to be a long and difficult one."

Students were expected to have a curriculum-free day as they adjust to being back on campus. Principal Ty Thompson said backpacks wouldn't be needed.

A caravan of law-enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies left from the Coral Springs Police Department to welcome the students back.

"We just want to be there to show them that we're here for them and support them," Hollywood police Sgt. Paul Scheel said.

Representatives from the local police union were on hand to give flowers to students as they arrived on campus.

"We just came out today to try to comfort the kids in any way that we knew we could," Broward County Police Benevolent Association vice president Rod Skirvin said.

Students given a flower from Broward PBA as they wait to cross the street and walk onto Marjory Stoneman Douglas campus for first day of school since shooting @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/ZMv5fqugup — Erica Rakow (@EricaRakow) February 28, 2018

Skirvin said Field of Flowers donated 1,000 flowers to the cause.

Fourteen students and three teachers lost their lives after Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to open fire at his former school.

