Classes resume at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Students return to Parkland school 2 weeks after mass shooting killed 17

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor, Ian Margol - Reporter, Erica Rakow - Reporter, Samantha Bryant - Reporter

PARKLAND, Fla. - Students returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday as classes resumed two weeks after a mass shooting there killed 17 people.

Classes are on a modified schedule for the remainder of the week. School will be in session from 7:40 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

The freshman building where the shooting occurred will remain closed. Broward County Commissioner and former Parkland Mayor Michael Udine, whose daughter and niece attend Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, said Tuesday he hopes federal legislators will help demolish the building so that no student will ever have to step foot inside again.

Some students told Local 10 News that they're not ready to return yet. Others said they don't ever want to go back.

"I don't think anyone is physically prepared or mentally prepared to actually walk into the gates and just remember everything that was happening," sophomore Nicole Velasquez said.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie welcomed students back with a message on Twitter.

Runcie said students will receive support to "work through the healing process, which is going to be a long and difficult one."

Students were expected to have a curriculum-free day as they adjust to being back on campus. Principal Ty Thompson said backpacks wouldn't be needed.

A caravan of law-enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies left from the Coral Springs Police Department to welcome the students back.

"We just want to be there to show them that we're here for them and support them," Hollywood police Sgt. Paul Scheel said.

Representatives from the local police union were on hand to give flowers to students as they arrived on campus.

"We just came out today to try to comfort the kids in any way that we knew we could," Broward County Police Benevolent Association vice president Rod Skirvin said.

Skirvin said Field of Flowers donated 1,000 flowers to the cause.

Fourteen students and three teachers lost their lives after Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to open fire at his former school.

