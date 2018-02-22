Cooper City High School students protest for gun control

COOPER CITY, Fla. - A week after a school shooting left 17 people dead in Parkland, Cooper City High School students walked out of their classrooms to protest for gun control.

After walking out, students marched to support the "Never Again" movement that survivors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School started.

More School Shooting Headlines

"We want change," the students chanted.

They staged the demonstration to show solidarity with the survivors who traveled to Tallahassee to lobby the Florida House Representatives, a day after 71 law makers halted a bill that would ban assault rifles from making it to the Florida House floor.

The young survivors are also organizing a nationwide march to protest the lack of gun control that students believe allowed Cruz to get a hold of the rifle that he used to kill last week.

Here are some of the Instagram posts:

A post shared by ?? (@rnacncheeze) on Feb 21, 2018 at 1:39pm PST

A post shared by CCHS HOPE Sunshine Club (@cchs_hopesunshineclub) on Feb 21, 2018 at 5:29pm PST

A post shared by Pebbles Indriago (@pebblestakespics) on Feb 21, 2018 at 12:46pm PST

A post shared by Pebbles Indriago (@pebblestakespics) on Feb 21, 2018 at 12:46pm PST

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.